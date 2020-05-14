Thousands of outdoor path lights sold at Home Depot, other stores recalled

Several types of Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting, and Paradise outdoor path lights have a faulty plug blade that can remain in the outlet when the power supply is pulled from the outlet. (Source: USCPSC)
By Kevin Foster | May 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 5:53 PM

(WAFB) - Several types of Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting, and Paradise outdoor path lights have a faulty plug blade that can remain in the outlet when the power supply is pulled from the outlet.

This can cause the person who removes the item to suffer injures from an electric shock.

The lights were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide and online between March 2017 and May 2020.

Purchasers are told to immediately stop using the path lights. Contact Sterno Home by calling 888-867-6095 to receive a free replacement part and installation instructions.

The recalled lights are shown in photos below:

Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33912BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33912BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)
Recalled Patriot Light Kit, Model 3434114, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Patriot Light Kit, Model 3434114, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)
Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33966BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33966BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)
Recalled Hampton Bay and Paradise Lighting, Models HD33677BK, 1002753108, GL33993BR, TN-1210451, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Hampton Bay and Paradise Lighting, Models HD33677BK, 1002753108, GL33993BR, TN-1210451, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)
Recalled Paradise and Patriot Lighting, Models GL39166 and 3434162, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Paradise and Patriot Lighting, Models GL39166 and 3434162, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)
Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33923BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply
Recalled Paradise Light Kit, Model GL33923BK, with Sterno Home LED power supply (Source: USCPSC)

