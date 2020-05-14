Thousands of outdoor path lights sold at Home Depot, other stores recalled

(WAFB) - Several types of Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting, and Paradise outdoor path lights have a faulty plug blade that can remain in the outlet when the power supply is pulled from the outlet.
This can cause the person who removes the item to suffer injures from an electric shock.
The lights were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide and online between March 2017 and May 2020.
Purchasers are told to immediately stop using the path lights. Contact Sterno Home by calling 888-867-6095 to receive a free replacement part and installation instructions.
The recalled lights are shown in photos below:
