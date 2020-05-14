RPCC to hold drive-through pinning ceremony for 2020 practical nursing graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - River Parishes Community College will hold a drive-through pinning ceremony for their 2020 practical nursing graduates on Saturday, May 16th at 9 a.m. at the Gonzales campus.
The drive-through ceremony gives graduates an opportunity to share with their family and friends their achievements and academic success.
The class of 2020 nursing students are a diverse group of graduates, dedicated to spending their careers helping others and improving their communities.
Even in the face of this pandemic, these students are determined to help people to the best of their ability, seeing it as their duty. Together the graduates are on a path to achieving a great future all while making their communities better places.
