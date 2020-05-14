Organizations come together to provide free books for families in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two organizations have teamed up to distribute nearly 1,000 books to families in north Baton Rouge neighborhoods.
Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) and ExxonMobil have joined up to give 900 books to families with kids. The $4,500 Books on the Go initiative will give away books at the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools System’s meal distribution sites.
Families who visit the sites to pick up food for their kids will also get a free bundle of books, while supplies last. Each bundle will have three books of various reading levels.
“It brings a smile to my face knowing our students and families are receiving critical enrichment material. Literature has always been a powerful means to explore other cultures and we’re appreciative of our collaboration with VIPS,” said Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge’s public & government affairs manager.
The book distribution will begin Monday, May 18 at Crestworth Elementary and Progress Elementary beginning at 8 a.m. On Tuesday, May 19, books will be distributed at Claiborne Elementary starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
