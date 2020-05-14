Nursing home nurse describes fighting coronavirus as a ‘nightmare’

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - More than 22,000 people in Louisiana have successfully fought off the coronavirus. One of those is Lila Murray, a nurse at the Belle Maison nursing home in Hammond.
“It was terrifying. It was a nightmare. I can’t tell you how bad it was,” said Murray.
Murray, 58, who was once an avid hiker taking in the sights from Hawaii to Yosemite, is home now and on oxygen. She’s a front-line worker who became a patient.
Murray says she was one of the first at the Belle Maison nursing home in Hammond to contract the coronavirus and it sure did take a toll on her. As in many cases, her flu and strep tests kept coming back negative. Her chest x-rays didn’t have anything to show, but she knew something was wrong.
“I was throwing up, so I checked my blood pressure. My blood pressure ended up being 70 over 100 and I just felt horrible, face white as snow, my lips were blue. I didn’t think I was going to make it to the hospital in time,” said Murray.
She tested positive for COVID-19. The woman who provided care for 28 years to so many had to rely on nurses at a hospital to help her fight.
“Some of the time, I was hallucinating. I just kept seeing things crawl up the wall,” said Murray. “May sound crazy, but I felt like the devil was getting me down. It was a nightmare. It was just really bad.”
It has been a month now that she has been home, but she still relies on oxygen to breathe. She once suffered from high blood pressure and now has low blood pressure. She has noticed issues with heart arrhythmia, but the worst part she says, is waking up crying from the PTSD of the virus and when she was alone in the hospital.
She admits she wanted to give up, but her daughters gave her the will to fight. It’s why she’s now home recovering, but ready to return to work the front lines.
“I feel bad because I am not there helping. I have to say that. I do feel guilty because I’m not there helping,” said Murray.
For now, a doctor has just released her to return to light duty at work, but no word on when she can go back to the nursing home.
