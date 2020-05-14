LDH: Department meets goal of reducing maternal morbidity by 20%

The work of the LaPQC is carried out by the 41 hospitals and birthing centers that have volunteered to work with the department to improve outcomes, and meeting these goals could not have been done without their hard work. Because of the collaboration, nine out of ten births are now occurring in LaPQC-affiliated facilities.These 41 facilities also worked with the department to improve internal processes that helped assure families that even if an unplanned event occurs during childbirth, facilities are prepared to respond.