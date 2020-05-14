Gonzales mayor announces Phase 1 reopening plans

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 14, Mayor Barney Arceneaux released plans regarding the city’s first phase of reopening.
“Firstly, I want to thank everyone for their patience over the last few months. This has been a trying time for each of us, especially with new changes taking place every day. On behalf of all of us at the city, thank you for being so supportive as we developed new ways to assist you,” the mayor said.
Below is what the city has planned regarding Phase 1 of opening, starting Monday, May 18:
- City Hall will be open at the drive-in window and front door. The hallway will be restricted so customers can enter the waiting area and restroom only. City Hall will also have markers on the floor for spacing in order to ensure social distancing.
- City Hall hours will be from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and again from 7:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday
- All public access buildings will remain closed during Phase 1, including the Civic Center, Public Safety Center, City Room, and Tee-Joe Museum. The swimming pool will also remain closed.
- The city’s green spaces and recreational spaces are still open, and residents are encouraged to utilize them. Residents are also encouraged to use the dog park. Everyone is asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, however.
