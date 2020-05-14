FIRST ALERT FORECQAST: Don’t forget your umbrella

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, all is quiet on First Alert Doppler radar but that will certainly change later today!
In the meantime, it’s noticeably more humidity for your Thursday out-the-door, temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 70°s and it is steamy!
Today, showers and storms are likely – especially this afternoon and some neighborhoods could see periods of locally heavy rainfall, though no severe weather. Highs will top out at 83°.
Overnight, scattered showers may continue as lows dip to the upper 60°s.
More wet weather ahead tomorrow, at least a 60% coverage and a high of 83°.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.