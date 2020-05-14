FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely Thursday, heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread around the area by Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will run about 80% today and we’re also monitoring the potential for some locally heavy rainfall from this afternoon into the evening.
We'll likely see a significant range of rain totals around the area, with some picking up less than an inch, while others could see totals of 2 to 4 inches or more where heavier storms do develop. Our hi-res guidance has suggested for 2 straight days now that storm mergers may occur around parts of metro Baton Rouge, leading to an increased threat for heavy rainfall. Stay alert for some possible street flooding this afternoon and evening.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has also acknowledged the threat, posting a Marginal Risk of flooding (excessive rainfall). The morning forecast from WPC notes some rain totals could reach the 3-to-4-inch range wherever heavier storm clusters develop.
Rains should end by or before midnight for most, but good rain chances on the order of 70% return on Friday. The threat for heavy rainfall appears a bit higher today when compared to Friday, but some localized heavy downpours could be in the mix again tomorrow.
We should see a bit of a lull in the rains on Saturday before good rain chances return from Sunday into Monday of next week. We should finally trend drier from Tuesday through the remainder of next week in the wake of a cold front.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.