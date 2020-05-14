FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing showers, thunderstorms continue into the night; more expected Fri.

Friday morning starts out under the clouds and muggy, with isolated showers at daybreak and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Showers and thunderstorms return to most WAFB neighborhoods through the day. Like Thursday, the WAFB region will deal with scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms through Friday afternoon and evening. While one or two storms could be rather strong, the Storm Team is not anticipating a an outbreak of severe storms during the day. While most WAFB neighborhoods can expect under 0.5″ of rain Friday, isolated totals of 1″ to 2″ or more are possible. Set rain chances Friday at 70% for the WAFB viewing area.