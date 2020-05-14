FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing showers, thunderstorms continue into the night; more expected Fri.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing showers and a few thunderstorms defined much of Thursday afternoon, with scattered to numerous rains extending into the evening. Severe weather was not an issue, but locally heavy downpours did create some travel issues in spots.
Rains will taper off into the night, but may not come to a complete end across the WAFB region.
Friday morning starts out under the clouds and muggy, with isolated showers at daybreak and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Showers and thunderstorms return to most WAFB neighborhoods through the day. Like Thursday, the WAFB region will deal with scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms through Friday afternoon and evening. While one or two storms could be rather strong, the Storm Team is not anticipating a an outbreak of severe storms during the day. While most WAFB neighborhoods can expect under 0.5″ of rain Friday, isolated totals of 1″ to 2″ or more are possible. Set rain chances Friday at 70% for the WAFB viewing area.
The outlook Saturday calls for less rain coverage, but it will not be a rain-free day. Set Saturday rain chances at 20% to 30%. Less rain will mean more sunshine Saturday, with highs expected to reach the mid 80s.
By contrast, rain is likely Sunday with elevated rain chances extending into Monday as we await the next cold front to push through the region. That front should be moving out of the state and over the coastal waters by or before Monday afternoon, delivering a welcomed change in the regional weather pattern next week.
Drier, continental air (air from the U.S. interior) on the heels of Monday’s front will not only make for a run of more comfortable, less humid days, but it will also bring an effective end to rain through the better part of next week. Morning lows will drop to near 60° Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly even Thursday mornings. While afternoon temperatures will slowly climb from the low 80s early in the week to the mid 80s by mid-week, the reduced humidity and abundant sunshine will make for a nice string of May days.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post a 70% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the western Atlantic over the next several days. It’s looking more and more likely that Arthur, 2020′s first named storm in the Atlantic Basin, will form before the official June 1 kickoff of Hurricane Season. Fortunately, regardless of development, this system does not look like it will have a significant impact on the United States.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.