EBRSO warns public of armed burglars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about multiple armed burglars.
The sheriff’s office says its deputies have worked several different vehicle burglary cases recently involving people armed with guns.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is reminding the public to call law enforcement immediately if they see someone committing a burglary and to not try to confront the burglar or intervene.
EBRSO officials say deputies responded to a call in the 3800 block of Soleded Drive on Thursday morning (May 14) around 7 a.m. Officials say an armed, masked man was seen trying to break into several cars. The man fled the area and could not not be located, officials say.
Anyone with information on this case, or any other recent burglaries, should call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.