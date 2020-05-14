EBR Council on Aging adds new clients, distributes over 80k meals since beginning of pandemic

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A few years ago, Mamie Beverly of Baton Rouge would go to the grocery store every Friday, but life happens, and she got strict orders to change that behavior.
“The problem was standing up in the kitchen and trying to cook,” she said.
Since 2014, Beverly has been one of the thousands who receive a week’s worth of hot meals and groceries through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA).
“When this came along, it was a blessing from Heaven,” she said.
When COVID-19 spread through the state and put some businesses on hold, she was worried about the Meals on Wheels program, although her son sees to it that she always has enough to eat. She says there’s nothing like knowing what time food will hit the table.
Since the pandemic started, EBRCOA’s Meals on Wheels program has given out more than 80,000 meals and added an additional 1,000 clients. Beverly says EBRCOA used to just be words, but now, it means something to her.
“Now I know it’s a group of people just taking care of the elderly and doing whatever they can to help us. That’s what it means to me," she said.
This long-time Baton Rouge resident says even if she could leave the house to grocery shop, she wouldn’t.
“Oh I haven’t left the house. My son makes a point that I don’t leave the house," Beverly said.
Meals and groceries are delivered to seniors across the parish every Wednesday. EBRCOA says during its last weekly distribution (May 13), volunteers delivered 6,000 bags of groceries and 2,000 hot meals.
