DOC employee arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, a corrections cadet was arrested Wednesday, May 13 for attempting to smuggle in contraband.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and booked Dexter Champagne, 58, of Mansura, on a drug charge.
Investigators say they discovered marijuana at a drop point within the prison, and inside Champagne’s car, which totaled almost a quarter of a pound.
Also during the investigation, they determined Champagne received a cellphone from an inmate’s family in order to help smuggle in the contraband. During the investigation, Champagne reportedly admitted to smuggling the drugs into the prison.
Champagne has been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary since Dec. 9, 2019. He held the rank of cadet and resigned during the investigation.
The DOC is turning over the information from this investigation to the FBI and the sheriff’s office.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.