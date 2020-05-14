Companion Animal Alliance to reopen May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) will resume adoptions and reopen with limits to the number of visitors in the building Friday, May 15.
Those seeking to adopt a companion animal must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 225-408-5360 or email appointments@caabr.org.
CAA officials say there will be two appointment slots for adoptions per hour, allowing interested adopters to visit with prospective companion animals for up to an hour at a time. Only two people are allowed per party.
All visitors are required to wear face masks and must maintain a six-feet distance from shelter employees and other guests.
“With the Stay at Home order expiring, CAA is ready to open our doors, with restrictions, and we’re excited about helping more families become whole by adopting one of our great pets,” says Jillian Sergio, CAA’s Executive Director. “However, we still need our community's support just as much as ever, as we still need to keep our team, animals, and community's health and safety a priority.”
Even though CAA’s facility closed March 23, officials say there have since been 142 adoptions due to the work of the organization’s foster families.
“The Baton Rouge community has supported CAA and our animals tremendously during this uncertain and challenging time,” Sergio says. “Words cannot express how grateful we are to the families that opened their homes and hearts to help foster our pets or donate to CAA when we needed it the most.”
The shelter’s intake department will resume pet drop-offs and surrenders Saturday, May 16 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 225-408-5360 or email intake@caabr.org.
CAA’s facility is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave, near River Road in Baton Rouge.
