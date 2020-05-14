BRG nurse working in COVID-19 unit reunited with family after 7 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been seven weeks since Paul Douzat has been able to hug his family.
On March 25, Douzat left his kids, Addison, 5, and Declan, 3, while they were still sleeping to start working at the COVID-19 unit at Baton Rouge General. He and his wife, Michelle, decided the best thing for the family was for him to stay with his brother since their youngest child has a compromised immune system.
The family has been communicating via daily FaceTime sessions and by waving hello to each other through the windows.
Once non-emergency medical procedures started to resume in late April, Douzat was able to return to the OR, where he normally works, meaning he could see his family again in person.
Douzat self-quarantined himself for two weeks after he returned to the operating room to ensure his family was safe... and that quarantine ended Wednesday, May 13.
The Douzats were finally reunited.
