BRCC to hold Spring 2020 virtual commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced plans for a virtual commencement for its Spring graduates.
BRCC will hold the commencement on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page for their graduates and family.
The virtual ceremony will include messages from the BRCC Chancellor, Dr. Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials. Each graduate’s name will be read aloud and pictures of the graduates will be displayed.
“These amazing graduates are more than worthy of praise and recognition. They have not only proven their commitment to their studies, but they have also shown extreme resiliency and determination to push forward in the midst of such an uncertain time for the entire world,” said Dr. Smith. “We are so proud of each one of our graduates. Completing college is a major milestone and there’s no way we could not celebrate the achievements of our students.”
Baton Rouge business leader, and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell, Jr. will be the commencement speaker.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.