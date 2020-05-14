Bike to Work Day: Keep rolling forward with change during Phase 1 of reopening

“Biking to work has many benefits: it can save people money, it allows people a chance to do their part to alleviate traffic congestion on our roads and it helps people integrate a bit of exercise into their daily lives. Many people are apprehensive about biking to work. Bike to Work Day helps people realize that this may be something that’s not only possible, but very enjoyable. I always say that, for most people, the commute is the worst part of their day, but on a bike, it can become the BEST part of their day.”