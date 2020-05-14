Better Business Bureau offers tips for businesses as La. enters Phase 1 of reopening

(Source: Pexels)
By Rachael Thomas | May 14, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana enters Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering some tips to businesses as they prepare to reopen under new restrictions.

No matter the type of business, certain restrictions and policies must be in place in order to keep customers and staff members safe.

BBB TIPS FOR SAFELY REOPENING

  • Follow CDC guidelines for social distancing
  • Limit the number of customers who come into your business, and allow room for customers to spread out
  • Reduce your occupancy to 25% as the governor has ordered
  • Allow employees who can still work from home to do so
  • Maintain touch-less and virtual options, such as pickup and delivery
  • Consider removing “self-service” tools, like salt and pepper shakers, ketchup bottles, napkin dispensers, pens, community devices, etc.
  • Have sanitizing wipes, sprays, gels, etc. readily available and in multiple places throughout your establishment
  • Start a regular regimen of sanitizing door entrances, door handles, and light switches

