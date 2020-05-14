Baby and toddler swings can detach, injure kids

The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high. The swing weighs about 4 pounds. FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing. The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing. (Source: USCPSC)
May 14, 2020

(WAFB) - About 3,000 Swurfer brand Kiwi baby and toddler swings that are green, blue, or pink in color could be a danger to kids the company said.

The company reported six incidents of the rope that holds the swing seat in place detaching. No injures were reported.

Purchasers of the swings are asked to stop using the swings and contact Swurfer by calling 800-764-6784.

The swings were sold online at Swurfer’ website, Amazon, Walmart, and at independent stores nationwide between October 2019 and March 2020.

