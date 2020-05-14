Baby and toddler swings can detach, injure kids

(WAFB) - About 3,000 Swurfer brand Kiwi baby and toddler swings that are green, blue, or pink in color could be a danger to kids the company said.
The company reported six incidents of the rope that holds the swing seat in place detaching. No injures were reported.
Purchasers of the swings are asked to stop using the swings and contact Swurfer by calling 800-764-6784.
The swings were sold online at Swurfer’ website, Amazon, Walmart, and at independent stores nationwide between October 2019 and March 2020.
