Ascension Parish government offices to reopen May 18

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says all parish government offices will reopen to the public with normal business hours Monday, May 18.
Cointment says people visiting government buildings will be required to wear their own face masks or face coverings.
Social distancing practices will be in place at all parish government offices and visitors are limited to one person per party.
The parish president also says plastic dividers have been installed in the offices and all parish employees interacting with the public will be wearing facemasks.
Cointment also encourages everyone in the parish to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).
“Our goal is to keep everyone, the public and employees alike, safe and healthy,” said Cointment.
Cointment wants to remind the public most interactions with the parish government can be carried out on the phone or on the parish’s website by clicking here.
“I want people to be sure to know that their parish government has never stopped working on their behalves,” said Cointment. “Administrators have been working from home and our DPW and drainage crews have been safe-distancing during alternating shifts to stay current with parish needs.”
Cointment says each municipality will issue its own office procedures.
