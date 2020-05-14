Ascension and Livingston Assessors launch new homestead exemption form

The following information is from the Ascension and Livingston Assessors’ Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Assessor Mert Smiley and Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, announced a new online homestead exemption form.
The joint effort between the two parishes assessor’s offices gives qualifying homeowners the chance to fill out and submit the form in a timely manner in order to receive the $75,000 property assessment exemption.
Only one homestead exemption is allowed per homeowner, and the property must be owned and occupied by the filer.
“We are excited to offer this important form online,” Smiley said. “Using this new technology, we will keep our community and employees safer and ensure we are not issuing double-homestead exemptions.”
To access the new form in Ascension parish, visit http://www.ascensionassessor.com/.
To access the new form in Livingston parish, visit https://livingstonassessor.com/.
Both parish offices are utilizing Assessure, a software-based tool used to verify all applications and to ensure no double-homesteads are issued.
Assessors across Louisiana are currently performing regularly scheduled reassessments on all properties in their parishes. These assessments determine the value of each property parcel in the respective parishes. Properties that do not qualify for homestead exemption are assessed at 100% of value and do not receive the $75,000 homestead reduction on property assessments.
