4 arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Ascension jail

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that four men have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Detectives started an investigation after it was discovered that Brandon Gonzales, 35, of St. Amant, was reportedly supplying illegal drugs to inmates by putting the drugs on a sheriff’s office vehicle without the deputy’s knowledge. This arrangement was reportedly made with an inmate who was listed as a trustee: Samuel Cutrer, 40, of Hammond.
APSO officials say on Wednesday, May 13, Gonzales and another man, identified at Edmond Harris, 64, put the illegal drugs on the sheriff’s office vehicle with the intention of having the deputy unknowingly drive the drugs to the jail, where an inmate would then retrieve them and distribute them to other inmates.
On Thursday, May 14, APSO says detectives say an inmate, identified as Samuel Cappel, 40, trying to retrieve the drugs from the sheriff’s office vehicle.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Gonzales’ home and reportedly found marijuana, legend drugs, and smoking pipes. Gonzales and Harris were both arrested Wednesday night, APSO says.
The four men are charged as follows:
BRANDON GONZALES
- Distribution of schedule III controlled dangerous substances
- Criminal conspiracy to introduce controlled dangerous substances into a penal institution (2 counts)
- Simple burglary of a vehicle
- Criminal trespassing (2 counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a legend drug (2 counts)
- Criminal conspiracy to distribute schedule III controlled dangerous substances
EDMOND HARRIS
- Distribution of schedule III controlled dangerous substances (2 counts)
- Criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution
- Criminal trespassing
- Simple burglary of a vehicle
- Possession of marijuana
SAMUEL CUTRER
- Criminal conspiracy to distribution of schedule III controlled dangerous substances (2 counts)
- Criminal conspiracy to introduce controlled dangerous substances into a penal institution (2 counts)
- Criminal conspiracy to simple burglary of a vehicle
- Criminal conspiracy to criminal trespassing
SAMUEL CAPPEL
- Criminal conspiracy to distribution of schedule III controlled dangerous substances
- Criminal conspiracy to introduce controlled dangerous substances into a penal institution
As of this report, no bond has been set.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.