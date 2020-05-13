Vitalant hosting annual Boogie on the Bayou blood drive June 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vitalant is hosting its annual Boogie on the Bayou blood drive at its donation center Thursday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of blood donations.
“As more elective surgeries resume and people become more active again, the need for blood in hospitals will increase,” Adam Fontenot, a spokesperson with Vitalant, said.
All donors will receive a free t-shirt, a pint of Blue Bell ice cream, and be entered into a drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card.
Organizers of the blood drive ask donors to make an appointment for their donation on June 4 so staff members can ensure proper social distancing practices at the donation center.
You can make an appointment for your blood donation by clicking here or calling 877-258-4825.
Fontenot says donors and staff will be required to wear face coverings, that cover both the nose and mouth.
