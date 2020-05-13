Teen dies in shooting near Hooper Road

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (Source: WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley | May 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Hooper Road Wednesday, May 13.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive.

EBRSO spokesperson, Casey Hicks, says several men were standing on a street corner when shots were heard. One man fell to the ground and the others fled the scene.

The victim, Trent Jones,18, was transported to a nearby hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

This story is developing. We will update it as more information becomes available.

