Teen dies in shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Hooper Road Wednesday, May 13.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of San Juan Drive.
EBRSO spokesperson, Casey Hicks, says several men were standing on a street corner when shots were heard. One man fell to the ground and the others fled the scene.
The victim, Trent Jones,18, was transported to a nearby hospital and died as a result of his injuries.
This story is developing. We will update it as more information becomes available.
