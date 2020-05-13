SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kylie O’Brien

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s ongoing "Senior Spotlight segment came from Zachary on Wednesday, May 13.
Kylie O’Brien is a talented golfer and major contributor to the Lady Broncos team that finished runners-up at last year’s state tournament. She finished tied for third as an individual. She was also selected to the All-Metro team after her first three seasons.
During her senior year, she played five matches before the season was cut short. Her best score of the year prior to that was -3.
We’d like to give a special thank you to Kylie’s mom, Laura, for sending in the information and all the great pictures.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.