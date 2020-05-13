Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fat Boy’s Pizza is coming to Baton Rouge, specifically, to Tigerland.
The pizza place, based out of Metairie, is known for its huge slices and 30-inch, New York-style pizzas. The Baton Rouge location will open on Nicholson Drive in August, the company says.
“At Fat Boy’s Pizza, our slogan is ‘Size Matters,'” owner, Gabe Corchiani, said. “The people of Baton Rouge should get their appetites ready. One slice is enough for most people. Our 30-inch pies are too big to fit inside some cars. We can’t wait to bring our brand of great pizza and excitement to the Red Stick.”
Launched in 2019, Fat Boy’s Pizza has quickly become an important staple in the New Orleans area. In July of its opening year, the pizza joint hosted the Pizza Eating Championship with world champion competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, along with many others.
The company says since March of 2020, it has delivered more than 1,000 pizzas to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being part of the fabric of the community is a top priority for us,” Corchiani said. “We will dive into Baton Rouge headfirst and support schools, businesses, and LSU Athletics in every way possible. We can’t wait for this football season and every season after.”
The “two-foot pizza challenge” is one of the restaurant’s specialties. Competitors can try to eat a two-foot slice of pizza in seven minutes or less in order to win.
Corchiani was a basketball standout at the University of New Orleans and was part of the university’s first team to make the NCAA Division I men’s tournament back in 1987.
