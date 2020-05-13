Louisiana seeking COVID-19 contact tracers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is looking for people interested in becoming contact tracers.
Contact tracers identify infected individuals based on test results obtained by city and state health departments. Then they contact people — initially by phone, in most cases — who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tracers will ask them to recall the names of everyone with whom they have recently come into contact. Finally, contact tracers will warn those people of their potential exposure, advise them to self-quarantine and provide them with access to resources they might need in order to follow protocol.
Gov. Edwards says contact tracing is necessary in order to reopen the state’s economy.
“Contact tracing is a key part of our strategy moving Louisiana forward and it is vitally important that we put Louisiananas to work on solving the problem,” Edwards tweeted Tuesday, May 12.
If you are interested in becoming a COVID-19 contact tracer, send an email to ContactTracing@la.gov.
To apply, you must:
- Have a high school diploma
- Be good with phone calls and entering data
- Take a detailed training
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.