Livingston Parish Library offering curbside service starting Friday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Now that Governor John Bel Edwards has announced the state will move into Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15, the Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is making modifications to its phased reopening plan.
Curbside pickup will begin Friday at all five library branches from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will then resume Monday, May 18 with modified hours, as detailed below:
Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all branches
Saturdays
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all branches
Sundays
- 2 to 6 p.m. at Denham Springs-Walker Branch only
LPL originally introduced curbside pickup services in late March to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The contactless service allows patrons to reserve items through the library’s online system and pick them up at their chosen branch. Patrons can also reserve items over the phone.
Once reserved items are ready for pickup, patrons will be notified and will have three days to pick up those items.
For more information about the service, click here. And for more information about LPL’s phased reopening plan, click here.
