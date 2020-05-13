Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

PORT BARRE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana have charged a police officer with rape after a woman accused him of engaging in sexual activity with her in exchange for a lighter punishment following a traffic stop. Port Barre's police chief says 21-year-old officer Darwin Fontenot admitted to having sex with the woman in an off-duty encounter after he pulled her over for speeding. Authorities said the Chalmette woman reported the incident to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office in April. The report indicated the woman had other violations and Fontenot offered her leniency in exchange for sex. Fontenot was also charged with malfeasance. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.