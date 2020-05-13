La. receives over $18.3M from HUD to bolster coronavirus response and relief efforts

Shortly after the initial $3 billion tranche, HUD announced a second wave of funding to help low-income Americans living in Public Housing. For more information on HUD’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, please visit //Hud.gov/coronavirus. Public Housing Authorities across the Nation have jumped into action to help assist their tenants and their communities during this unprecedented time. Read more about their stories featured in HUD’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign, here.