FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Thurs., Fri.; severe weather not expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday’s limited rainfall could be considered as a warm-up act for what’s coming over the next couple of days.
Neither Thursday nor Friday will be an all-day washout, but afternoon and early evening showers and storms are expected with rain chances set at 60% to 70% or better both days. Severe weather is not a serious concern for either day, but the Storm Team cannot exclude the potential for one or two stronger storms on either day.
Both mornings should be mainly dry across the WAFB region, but they will be muggy, with morning lows in the upper 60s across metro Baton Rouge. The afternoon rain and clouds should limit some of the daytime heating, so highs both days are expected to be in the low 80s.
The First Alert Forecast keeps scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few storms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday too. Weekend rainfall coverage won’t be as widespread as what is expected Thursday and Friday. Set the rain probabilities at 30% to 40% both days over the weekend. Mornings will be muggy, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.
Most of the WAFB region can expect from 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain over the four-day period (Thursday through Sunday), although locally heavy downpours on one or more days could push four-day totals well above 2″ in spots. That said, flooding will not be a problem, although drivers should remain aware of the potential for standing water in a few locations.
The Storm Team is posting a 40% to 50% rain chance for Monday, then backing rain chances down a bit for the rest of the work week. Morning lows next week will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post a 70% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the western Atlantic over the weekend or early next week. Regardless of what might evolve with the area of low pressure, the system will not be a threat for Gulf of Mexico interests. In fact, model guidance suggests the U.S. East Coast will also be spared from any notable impacts as the system moves northeastward over open water. If this system does develop into a storm (tropical or subtropical), it will be named Arthur.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.