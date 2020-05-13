FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for Thurs., Fri.; severe weather not expected

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post a 70% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the western Atlantic over the weekend or early next week. Regardless of what might evolve with the area of low pressure, the system will not be a threat for Gulf of Mexico interests. In fact, model guidance suggests the U.S. East Coast will also be spared from any notable impacts as the system moves northeastward over open water. If this system does develop into a storm (tropical or subtropical), it will be named Arthur.