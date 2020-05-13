FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Have your umbrellas on standby

By Diane Deaton | May 13, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 7:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasingly warmer for your out-the-door on this mid-week morning! We went from early temperatures in the lower 50°s a few days ago to early temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 60°s this morning!

A few more clouds and more humidity today as well under partly cloudy skies. Expect breezy southeasterly winds, perhaps a spotty/isolated shower and a high of 84°.

Overnight, partly cloudy and warmer still as lows only dropping to the upper 60°s.

Make sure you have your umbrella Thursday, at least a 60% coverage of rain (possibly a few storms) primarily in the afternoon and a high of 83°.

