FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Have your umbrellas on standby

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasingly warmer for your out-the-door on this mid-week morning! We went from early temperatures in the lower 50°s a few days ago to early temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 60°s this morning!
A few more clouds and more humidity today as well under partly cloudy skies. Expect breezy southeasterly winds, perhaps a spotty/isolated shower and a high of 84°.
Overnight, partly cloudy and warmer still as lows only dropping to the upper 60°s.
Make sure you have your umbrella Thursday, at least a 60% coverage of rain (possibly a few storms) primarily in the afternoon and a high of 83°.
