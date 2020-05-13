Entergy thanks healthcare workers at Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy employees safely gathered at Baton Rouge General hospital Wednesday, May 13 to say “thank you” to healthcare workers during National Hospital Week.
Employees set up two of the company’s bucket trucks in the hospital’s parking lot to display a large sign that said: “Thank you for all you do!”
Participating Entergy employees wore face masks and practiced social distancing while in the parking lot.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.