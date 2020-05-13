Energy bill assistance now available for low-income households in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Division of Human Development & Services and the Office of Social Services announced Wednesday, May 13 that Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) funds are now available to help low-income families with their energy bills.
The Office of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says applications will only be taken by phone on a first come, first served basis while funds last. Applicants must be responsible for their household’s energy bill and must have an active utility account. Eligible households must not exceed the income levels below:
2020 LIHEAP 60% Estimated State Median Income Levels
Information Needed To Apply
- Recent copies of energy bills (highest bill within the last six months)
- Last four consecutive copies of check stubs for all employed household members
- Proof of unearned income (Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Pension Funds, Disability, etc.) for all household members
- Food stamp certification letter or printout dated within 30 days of application date
- Households reporting zero income must provide additional documentation
- Proof of current address (rent receipt, lease, or deed, etc.)
- Driver’s license or picture ID of head of household and Social Security Cards
- Proof of all members living in household and their Social Security Cards
- Additional information may be required to determine eligibility for energy assistance
For more information, call 225-358-4561.
