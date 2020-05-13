Central High seniors to take cap and gown photos, participate in drive-thru celebration

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Graduating seniors at Central High Schools will be able to take cap and gown photos and participate in a drive-thru commencement ceremony in the coming days.
Seniors can take photos Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school. Seniors will also receive their diploma covers from the principal.
Superintendent Jason Fountain says the photos taken during this two-day time period will be used in the Class of 2020′s drive-thru graduation ceremony on May 22.
“Our drive-in ceremony on May 22 will not allow our students the opportunity to walk on stage to receive their diploma covers and to pose for a photo with Principal Brandon LaGroue. We wanted to give our students an opportunity to have that image, even if it has to be created outside of the ceremony itself,” Fountain said.
Each senior has been given a scheduled time to visit campus to get their diploma cover and take a photo with the principal. Actual diplomas will be available for pickup at the school starting the week of May 25.
The superintendent says students will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while taking photos. Students will not be allowed to congregate on campus, but must show up at their given time and leave after their photo is taken.
For more information, click here, or call 225-261-3438.
