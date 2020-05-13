1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car burglaries, shooting incident in Ponchatoula

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two males accused of burglarizing cars in Ponchatoula and shooting at a homeowner; one suspect is already in custody.
Deputies with TPSO say the suspects have been identified as Dajuan Thompson, 18, and Michael Carney, 18, both of Baton Rouge, as well as a 17-year-old. Authorities say they’re responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries, an auto theft, and for shooting at a man in The Havens subdivision on Highway 445 in Ponchatoula.
According to TPSO, on May 6, several home surveillance systems showed the three males entering the neighborhood around 12 a.m. and pulling on car door handles to see if they were unlocked. A homeowner reportedly saw them and confronted them, at which point one of the alleged burglars fired at the resident as they ran away. The homeowner reportedly returned fire.
Officials say the trio then found an unlocked vehicle nearby with the keys inside and used it to get away. They reportedly fled the neighborhood at a high rate of speed towards Walker.
Later that morning, the Walker Police Department reportedly saw the stolen vehicle within the city limits and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver reportedly sped off and fled from police.
TPSO officials say the driver led law enforcement officers on a chase into Baton Rouge when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Two of the suspects were injured as a result of the crash, officials say. Detectives say the third suspect was not present at the time of the crash.
Officials say Carney was arrested Tuesday, May 12 after being released from the hospital. He’s charged with multiple counts of burglary and one count of attempted second degree murder.
Thompson is still wanted for the same charges, while charges for the 17-year-old are pending.
Anyone with information on Thompson and the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5345.
