Angola employee fired, charged for allegedly spraying inmate with fire extinguisher

“In an effort to protect our current inmate population from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, we have been booking in offenders with felony charges only after a thorough screening for virus symptoms. Our judges and the district attorney have advised us that as often as is possible to issue a summons in lieu of booking someone into the detention center. Those receiving a summons are given a mandatory court date where they must appear before the judge on their charges. This has been our practice for the past six weeks during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Sheriff J. Austin Daniel.