Angola employee fired, charged for allegedly spraying inmate with fire extinguisher

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says it has fired a Louisiana State Penitentiary employee for allegedly spraying an inmate with a fire extinguisher.
Lt. Barrett Boeker was charged by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office with simple battery.
Officials with DOC say Boeker violated several department rules on March 19. He reportedly got into some sort of verbal argument with an inmate, then sprayed the inmate inside his cell with a fire extinguisher.
Afterwards, DOC says Boeker claimed there was a fire inside the inmate’s cell. DOC officials say this was a lie. Officials with DOC say Boeker used escessive force, failed to follow orders, made false statements, and failed to perform his duties as an officer.
“We will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc. “This is a sad day in our department. This individual does not represent the dedicated employees who are committed to keeping our prisons and our public safe."
Boeker was issued a misdemeanor summons by the sheriff’s office and must appear before a judge to face his charges.
“In an effort to protect our current inmate population from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, we have been booking in offenders with felony charges only after a thorough screening for virus symptoms. Our judges and the district attorney have advised us that as often as is possible to issue a summons in lieu of booking someone into the detention center. Those receiving a summons are given a mandatory court date where they must appear before the judge on their charges. This has been our practice for the past six weeks during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Sheriff J. Austin Daniel.
Boeker had been employed at Angola since Sept. 4, 2001, the DOC says.
