Woman’s Hospital launches study to examine effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital has now launched a study to examine the effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women.
The study is open to all expecting mothers in any stage of pregnancy. Officials at Woman’s Hospital say it’s the only study of its kind being done in Louisiana and is one of only a few in the country.
Led by Woman’s Hospital Director of Scientific Research Dr. Elizabeth Sutton, the Pregnant During COVID-19 Survey Series will offer real-time data on how pregnant women are affected physically, mentally, and sociologically during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The most unique and exciting thing about this survey is that typically when research is done like this, it’s done after the fact,” Dr. Sutton explained. “This is an incredible opportunity to tell the story of how you’re doing and how it feels to be pregnant in the moment as the pandemic is occurring and as it changes.”
Study participants will need to complete an initial 20-minute survey to provide information about their health, pregnancy, work, and childcare changes, as well as their feelings of stress about being pregnant during the outbreak. Then, participants will fill out a 1-minute followup survey each week until they deliver to document their social distancing practices and any COVID-19 symptoms. They will also be asked to provide updates on any changes in their lifestyle and mental health.
“We know from past research that being exposed to a natural disaster or stress can affect pregnancy outcomes,” said Dr. Sutton. “What this study lets us do is look for these kinds of trends, while giving a voice to all pregnant women who are living through the pandemic and letting her tell her story.”
