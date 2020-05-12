WAFB honored with 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB was honored with three prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Tuesday, May 12 including in the category of Best Newscast. The winning newscast was WAFB 9News at 5 p.m.
The station also received Regional Murrow awards in the categories of Hard News and Sports Reporting.
The Hard News award went to WAFB lead investigator Kiran Chawla and photojournalist Robert Hollins for their investigation into a nursing home in Iberville Parish. (See the video below)
WAFB reporter Matt Houston received the Sports Reporting award for a piece he filed from Ohio in 2019 on the parents of LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow. (See the video below)
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971, according to the organization’s website.
“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” the website says. “Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.”
Edward Roscoe Murrow was a CBS News correspondent who is best known for his series of live radio broadcasts during World War II. The Regional Murrow award recipients will now be advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.
