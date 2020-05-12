Some people plan to stay home despite orders lifting statewide Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even if Louisiana is moving into Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15, a lot of people have been saying they’re still not ready to go anywhere.
Many people say they have fears that they’ll contract COVID-19, or give it to one of their family members.
Just because things are partially opening up Friday, no one is forcing you to leave your home; you don’t have to.
“I’ll be 62 in September. I have a husband that’s diabetic and is on blood pressure medicine. I’m on blood pressure medicine,” said Patty Giovingo of Walker.
She says she and her family are staying put, and she’s not alone.
People chiming in on Facebook, like Mona Parker, saying, “I’m not heading out yet. I am in the high risk group.”
Or Betty Milley, saying, “Over 65 and I’m the only one to help my 90 year young daddy. I don’t want to take any chances with him getting sick.”
“Especially my son with his immune deficiency, I just don’t know that he would survive it. You know, the thought of losing a child, and even my husband too, especially my child, is just about more that I can stand to think about,” said Giovingo.
Also on Facebook, Derrick Dupre says he’ll take the risk.
“Being prior military I can almost guarantee I was exposed to worse," he said.
But LaPonsa Miles-Allen said, “No vaccine. I am hypertension and my 12 year old son has asthma.”
“I think with the uncertainty comes a level of concern and anxiety and caution I hope,” said Dr. Mary Lou Kelly, a clinical psychologist and LSU professor.
Dr. Kelley says a lot of people's fears of the virus, especially those older than 65 or with a poor immune system, are understandable.
“A lot of people just are anxious. They don’t have their jobs, they don’t know what the future holds, and I think finding soothing things, knowing this is temporary, we will recover,” she said.
But the main thing Dr. Kelley says you should remember is to trust your instincts.
“Don’t do anything you're not comfortable with, no matter what your family tells you or how reassuring it is. It's better to be cautious than contagious,” said Kelley.
If the COVID-19 case count dramatically goes down, Giovingo may reconsider her stance, but it’s really all about waiting and seeing what happens.
“I think it’s just hard to say right now. I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel yet. I just pray everyday that we [her family] stay healthy, and thankfully we have,” said Giovingo.
To learn more about what you can do under Phase 1 starting Friday, May 15, click here.
Anyone struggling with stress or anxiety due to the pandemic can call the state’s hotline.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.