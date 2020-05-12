Rescue Alliance hosting free pet food distribution event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance is hosting a pet food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that may be struggling to feed their pets.
A pet food distribution point is being set up in the parking lot of Blue Bayou/Dixie Landin', located at 18142 Perkins Rd. E just off I-10. Families will be able to pick up pet food in a drive-thru format. The event starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.
“Animals are sentient, intelligent, perceptive, funny, and entertaining. We owe them a duty of care as we do to children,” said a spokesperson for Rescue Alliance.
The event is sponsored by Raising Cane’s.
