Rescue Alliance hosting free pet food distribution event Saturday
By Rachael Thomas | May 12, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance is hosting a pet food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that may be struggling to feed their pets.

A pet food distribution point is being set up in the parking lot of Blue Bayou/Dixie Landin', located at 18142 Perkins Rd. E just off I-10. Families will be able to pick up pet food in a drive-thru format. The event starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

“Animals are sentient, intelligent, perceptive, funny, and entertaining. We owe them a duty of care as we do to children,” said a spokesperson for Rescue Alliance.

The event is sponsored by Raising Cane’s.

