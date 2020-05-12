Plastics company booming as businesses order shields to protect customers, staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many business owners are working to be transparent with their new safety measures by installing plastic shields. Crews at a plastics company in Baton Rouge say they’re seeing an uptick in demand for the shields.
“Our business has just increased as far as the sheet material, it’s just going crazy,” said Denny Jet.
Jet runs Regal Plastics on Choctaw Drive. He says it’s the busiest his company has been in nearly two years. It’s likely because business owners across the state are ramping up their safety measures in preparation for Phase 1 of reopening.
"We wanted to ensure the safety of our customers especially, and our employees as well, to make sure that everybody who is trying to get back to normal with the small amount of people that can be here," said Jessica Babin.
Babin works at Adore Nails. They were one of Regal Plastics’ first customers to purchase the shields, which help to provide a barrier from germs that could spread from a cough or a sneeze.
However, a shortage in materials could leave some businesses waiting weeks for the safety guards.
“Some of the manufacturers are as far as 21 weeks out, you know. You’re just providing this stuff for the whole country, and even the rest of the world is absorbing a lot of it,” said Jet.
He says they have resorted to using any see through plastic material to help provide businesses with safety shields. However, health officials still recommend individuals wear a mask when going into public spaces, even if a safety shield is available.
