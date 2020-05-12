OnlyHangWithDonors drive scheduled to increase BR blood supply during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple organizations are coming together to host a blood drive in Mid City Wednesday.
The #OnlyHangWithDonors Millennial Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4624 Government St.
Organizers of the event include Power Pump Girls, Inc., Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, LifeShare Blood Center - Baton Rouge, Serve Louisiana, Soji: Modern Asian, and Square 46.
The blood drive is being held in an effort to increase the blood supply in Baton Rouge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks will be given to donors on-site while supplies last. LifeShare will also be conducting temperature checks before donors are allowed on the donation buses. Soji will be on hand to provide free lunch for donors.
Click here to register for the drive online.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.