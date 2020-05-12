Arrest made in killing of 3-year-old and man in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. announced Tuesday that an arrest was made for the murder of a 3-year-old boy and an adult male who were killed Monday night in Algiers.
A woman was shot.
Policed arrested 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Lebouf Street and Vespasian Boulevard.
When officers arrived they found a juvenile, a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and the juvenile were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The death of the toddler was released Tuesday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police have not released the name of the deceased victims. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and an official cause of death after the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestopper at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.