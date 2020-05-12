New summer programs offered by LSU Online & Continuing Education

Programs are STEM-based with a focus on arts and health. The camps are reasonably priced at $99 per camp due to the current financial difficulties many families are facing. To help further, LSU is providing need-based scholarships that would reduce the cost to $20 per camp. Those that qualify are limited to one camp per child and two per household. Camps run for eight weeks, June 1 to July 31. To learn more about LSU Pre-College Virtual Summer Camps, visit http://online.lsu.edu/camps.