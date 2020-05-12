New summer programs offered by LSU Online & Continuing Education

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU Online & Continuing Education is working to enrich education offerings by launching new online summer programs on three levels—online degrees, STEM virtual summer camps, and free course previews. From degrees that accelerate a career, to quality summer camps for children, there’s always something new at LSU to meet everyone’s educational goals.
These new online degrees join a list of top-ranked LSU programs available for students to enroll worldwide.
“We are excited to help grow the opportunity for individuals to come home to Louisiana by earning a degree from LSU,” said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president at LSU Online & Continuing Education.
The application deadline for summer is June 15, with classes starting June 29.
New online degrees that students can start this summer:
Online Bachelor of General Studies with a concentration in Organizational Studies (BGS)
Designed for students looking to expand their career opportunities, LSUA's Online Bachelor of General Studies with a Concentration in Organizational Studies through LSU Online makes it possible for students across the country to enroll in a flexible, customized program that aligns with their passions. The online BGS was developed to provide a solution for students with prior coursework that needs a flexible curriculum to complete their degree. The unique program is also ideal for students with multiple interests that seek to explore various career industries and fields.
Online Bachelor of Science in Health Professions with a Concentration in Health Care Administration
LSUA's Online Bachelor of Science in Health Professions with a Concentration in Health Care Administration through LSU Online was created to meet the needs of today’s growing healthcare industries by providing expanded career opportunities and leadership roles. Taught by LSU’s expert and experienced faculty, this comprehensive program prepares students to lead modern healthcare organizations, enabling them to provide a high standard of patient care.
Online Bachelor of Science in Learning Experience Design and Innovation
The Online BS in Learning Experience Design and Innovation (LXDI) prepares students to be leaders and pacesetters in the design and development of high-quality online learning and training programs for business; government; local, national, and international non-profit organizations; and colleges and universities. Graduates of the LXDI program will be at the forefront of this new and exciting field. Applicants who hold certifications in SHRM, ATD, Amazon Web Services, HRCI, LSU Online MicroCred programs, BPM, American Marketing Association, Quality Matters, and military training can potentially receive credit towards this degree through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA).
Online Master of Science in Analytics
The Online MS in Analytics prepares students to use data-driven methods to solve problems, reduce costs, increase revenues, streamline processes, and improve decision-making. The MSA graduates are equipped with the skills and expertise to become leaders in top companies across all industries such as Chevron, Dow, Disney, IBM, and SAS.
Online Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology
The Online Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology prepares professionals to design meaningful learning experiences. This program addresses the need for employers looking for candidates experienced in instructional technology, e-learning instructional design and training for business and industry. Applicants who hold either the Quality Matters Teaching Online Certificate (TOC) or Master Reviewer Certificate (MRC) can potentially receive up to 3 hours of credit towards this certificate through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA).
Online Graduate Certificate in Environmental & Energy Policy
The Online Graduate Certificate in Environmental & Energy Policy provides students with the knowledge and understanding of the local, state, national, and international management of major environmental issues such as air, water pollution, energy, and climate change.
Along with a personal enrollment concierge to guide them through the application process and a dedicated learner concierge to support them from program acceptance to graduation, online degree students will work with experienced faculty to prepare for lifelong careers. To learn more about new online degrees, visit http://online.lsu.edu/online-degree-programs.
Virtual LSU Pre-College Summer Camps
Students that are enrolled in a summer online degree program can receive a free camp registration for their child each week they are enrolled.
“We understand the financial hardship families may be experiencing during this time, which is why we are working to alleviate costs through free virtual summer camps and course previews, through our Geaux for Free initiative,” Thackaberry said.
To qualify, students can reach out to their enrollment or learner concierge to receive their complimentary camp.
For the first time, LSU Pre-College Summer camps are now virtual. There are 32 summer camps for students entering grades 1 to 8 with synchronous and asynchronous formats.
“The pivot to developing online summer camps that maintained the same academic rigor was made possible by the strong infrastructure LSU built for online learning,” said Lisa Graves, LSU pre-college program manager.
Campers can access the camp content 24/7 (Monday - Sunday) of their chosen camp week. There will be three hours per day of content and one hour per day of live instructor guidance from our certified teachers. All camps will have packets mailed home for instructional learning experiences.
Programs are STEM-based with a focus on arts and health. The camps are reasonably priced at $99 per camp due to the current financial difficulties many families are facing. To help further, LSU is providing need-based scholarships that would reduce the cost to $20 per camp. Those that qualify are limited to one camp per child and two per household. Camps run for eight weeks, June 1 to July 31. To learn more about LSU Pre-College Virtual Summer Camps, visit http://online.lsu.edu/camps.
Geaux for Free Initiative
Additionally, individuals that are interested in a flagship online learning experience can register for a free course preview through the Geaux for Free initiative. The initiative is to provide an opportunity for individuals to experience a flagship online learning program in a short format. These free course previews are pulled directly from current online LSU MicroCred programs designed for working professionals to earn skills that can directly apply to the workplace. The courses are developed by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors chosen for their real-world experience and are perfect for those that need some prep work before switching careers.
Upon completion of the program, students will receive a digital badge to bulk up your online resume, digital networking, or website.
“Digital badges make it seamless for employers to find out what these individuals are highly skilled at,” said Melinda Stallings, an LSU MicroCred instructor. “In our digital age, and now working remotely, it’s important to be able to showcase your qualifications in an online format.”
To learn more about the Geaux for Free initiative, visit http://online.lsu.edu/free.
LSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of nontraditional learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Programs are designed with the student in mind whether online, on-campus, or on-site. LSU online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. LSU Online delivers high-quality learning experiences for individuals to earn the credentials they need for professional, financial, and personal growth. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Students can expect world-class customer service through personal, concierge-style learner support. Learn more at http://online.lsu.edu.
