Movie theaters can reopen Friday, but some decide to hold off until mid-summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 11 that Louisiana will be moving into Phase 1 of reopening Friday, May 15.
Among the businesses looking to reopen are movie theaters, but some theaters are taking things slowly.
A representative for Cinemark Theater at Perkins Rowe says the theater will not reopen Friday.
“Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi discussed on an April 15 liquidity strategy call with investors that the company is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date," the spokesperson said.
However, that reopening date is “contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as the availability of studio content.”
The company says the next major movie set to be released is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on July 17.
The company says when they do reopen, “the return to ‘normalcy’ may span multiple months," with "drive-by staggered theater openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, lingering social distancing, and a ramp-up of consumer comfort with public gatherings.”
Managers of Celebrity Theaters on George O’Neal Road in Baton Rouge have a similar plan.
A representative says they also plan to reopen mid-summer.
“We anticipate our reopening to be in the weeks prior to the new blockbuster releases scheduled for early July," a spokesperson said.
The company says the health and safety of staff and customers is the highest priority.
“We look forward to pulling the curtain back once more for all of you to enjoy movies the way they were intended to be watched. The cinematic experience is truly one of a kind, and we will bring the feature presentation back to the big screen to all of you as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.
