FranU to hold second drive-thru graduation celebration for students Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) is holding a second drive-thru graduation ceremony for its students Saturday, May 16.
The first drive-thru celebration was held back on April 27. The second celebration will be held Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
Graduates honored will be from the School of Nursing of Arts and Sciences: Biology, BBA, and Theology. Also, there will be graduates from the School of Health, including Radiologic Technology and Physician Assistant.
Cars will start the parade at the Student Services Building parking lot, located at 7525 Picardy Ave. when students will get their items. Arts and Sciences students will go first, followed by Nursing, then Health Professions.
Graduates will be awarded with their diploma, transcript, cap and gown, tassel, and clinical pin (if applicable). PA graduates will receive their hoods.
