FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No umbrellas yet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet and mild spring morning throughout SE LA and SW MS.
As expected, a bit more cloud cover and temperatures not quite as cool but still, a nice beginning to our Tuesday.
No rain to mention today. Under partly cloudy skies and breezy southeasterly winds, our high will top out in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, a few more clouds and a little warmer still. Lows will dip down to 64°.
We’ll begin to add a little wet weather back into the forecast Wednesday, but only spotty/isolated afternoon showers and a high of 87°.
