FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity to slowly increase this week; rain for end of week

And for something completely different, how about this? The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting the western Atlantic, near and north of the Bahamas, for potential tropical or sub-tropical development late this weekend or early next week. As of Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., the NHC is posting a 70% chance for development over the next three to five days. Of course, anything that might develop will not be a threat to Louisiana or the Gulf region, but it does send a loud and clear reminder that the official start of hurricane season (June 1) is less than three weeks away.