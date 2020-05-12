FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity to slowly increase this week; rain for end of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You really can’t complain about Tuesday’s weather, although you probably noticed it was a bit more humid than previous days. With the airflow now coming off the Gulf, we can expect the humidity to continue to slowly increase through the work week. That normally means a stickier feel to the air and that added moisture will also serve as the fuel to fire afternoon showers and storms.
Expect partly cloudy skies for the morning start Wednesday, with skies going to a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. After sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s for the Red Stick, Wednesday afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s for most WAFB communities. In addition, the Storm Team will add isolated showers and possibly a couple of rumbles of thunder to the afternoon forecast as well, but the coverage will be limited, with rain chances at 20%, meaning most of us will stay dry through the day.
Rain probabilities take a big step up Thursday and Friday, running at 50% to 60% or more both days. The Storm Team is not concerned about severe weather for either day and rain totals should be manageable. However, locally heavy downpours will be possible for those neighborhoods that get caught under the stronger thunderstorms. The wet pattern extends into the weekend too, with scattered to likely showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday.
While the outlook from Thursday through Sunday certainly sounds wet, keep in mind that rains for all four days will be mainly the afternoon and early evening variety; none of the four days will be all-day rains and four-day rain totals for most of the area will run between 0.5” to 1.5”, so flooding is not expected to be a problem. Afternoon highs from Thursday through Sunday will generally be in the mid 80s for metro Baton Rouge, with muggy morning starts ranging from the mid 60s to near 70°.
Scattered, mainly afternoon rains will extend into next week too. By next week, daytime afternoon highs will be running in the upper 80s, giving those afternoons an “almost summer” feel.
And for something completely different, how about this? The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting the western Atlantic, near and north of the Bahamas, for potential tropical or sub-tropical development late this weekend or early next week. As of Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., the NHC is posting a 70% chance for development over the next three to five days. Of course, anything that might develop will not be a threat to Louisiana or the Gulf region, but it does send a loud and clear reminder that the official start of hurricane season (June 1) is less than three weeks away.
Be aware that these “pre-season” tropical systems are becoming a bit of a new norm. There was a named storm prior to June 1 in each of the five previous Atlantic Hurricane Seasons (2014 through 2019), with two named storms before June in 2016.
