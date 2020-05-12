EBR Council on Aging hosting drive-thru grocery distribution event for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is hosting a food distribution event for seniors Wednesday, May 13.
On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lotus Food Pantry will be at EBRCOA’s Antioch Senior Center, located at 7140 Antioch Rd., Ste. E for a drive-thru food distribution.
Participating seniors will be provided with groceries and household items while supplies last. Participants must be 60 or older and a resident of EBR Parish.
For more information, call 225-923-8000 or email info@ebrcoa.org.
