EBR Council on Aging hosting drive-thru grocery distribution event for seniors
By Rachael Thomas | May 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is hosting a food distribution event for seniors Wednesday, May 13.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lotus Food Pantry will be at EBRCOA’s Antioch Senior Center, located at 7140 Antioch Rd., Ste. E for a drive-thru food distribution.

Participating seniors will be provided with groceries and household items while supplies last. Participants must be 60 or older and a resident of EBR Parish.

For more information, call 225-923-8000 or email info@ebrcoa.org.

Seniors can participate in the drive-thru event Wednesday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: EBRCOA)

