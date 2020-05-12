Demario Davis excited by Saints’ 2020 schedule

Despite the spotlight that will inevitably accompany the season opener, Davis is already preparing to downplay the emotions of the moment “It’s going to be a lot of hype around that game. We have an end goal that we have to make sure is the most important thing. There’s going to be a lot of emotion in week one as it is, it doesn’t need any extra hype around it because your emotion is going to be peaked because it’s the first game of the season and you want to get started off on the right foot, get out the blocks fast - that’s very important so it really just becomes about the details at that point. You don’t want to be playing sloppy football, which happens that first week - missing tackles, guys being out of position, penalties - all those little things and that’s what you really, really have to focus on.”